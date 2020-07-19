New Cash Reward Offered To Help Catch Suspect Who Killed Young Woman In Southeast Portland
Portland, Ore. – There’s a new cash reward to help catch the person who killed a young woman in Southeast Portland. It’s been over a week now since 18-year-old Shai Howard was shot and killed outside a home near 84th and Flavel. The suspect is still on the run. The two reportedly knew each other. Investigators are hoping you know something, and a tip could help crack this case. Shai Howard also went by other names including Shai Harris The reward is up to $2,500 dollars. You can always remain anonymous. Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips. Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823 Or Call 503-823-HELP (4357)