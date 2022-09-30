NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town

EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers.

The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.

The 2018 game was the first in Seattle since the SuperSonics left for Oklahoma City in 2008.