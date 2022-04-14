      Weather Alert

Nationwide Murder Warrant Issued For Father Of Child Found Dead

Apr 14, 2022 @ 10:04am

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – A nationwide murder warrant has been issued for the father of a child whose body was found in eastern Washington in February.

The Tri-City Herald reports Pasco Police initiated a missing child report for 8-year-old Edgar Casian in May 2021, but they were unable to find him.

On Feb. 5, hikers in rural Benton County found what they believed were human remains.

The remains were recovered and Pasco Police said on social media Wednesday that dental records had identified the remains as those of Casian.

They also said a nationwide arrest warrant had been issued for his dad Edgar Casian-Garcia and girlfriend Araceli Medina on suspicion of first-degree murder.

