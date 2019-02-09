National Weather Service **Cancelled Winter Storm Warning**

The National Weather service has cancelled the winter storm warning that was issued through this evening. There is still a possability of a few inches over night tonight. The early wave of snow has the totals varying wildly.. based on where you are, from just A couple of inches on the eastside of Portland, no accumulation at all in downtown….Beaverton has nothing as far as snow goes, but North of The Columbia is different..with about 2 inches in Vancouver and 7 inches reported in The Camas, Washougal area.

PHOTO CREDIT: Planetapplique.com