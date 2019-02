Today’s the day NASA remembers the tragedies and the lives lost in the space program. Three big ones come to mind: the Apollo 1 in 1967, the Challenger explosion in 1986, and the breaking apart of the Shuttle Columbia in 2003. It’s one of those things where you remember “where you were when it happened.” What about you? Where were you?

Please share.

http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/d-brief/2019/02/07/nasa-honors-fallen-astronauts-with-day-of-remembrance/#.XFxEHFVKiUk