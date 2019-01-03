Nancy Pelosi Sworn in as House Speaker
By Bruce Collins
|
Jan 3, 2019 @ 12:52 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) – Nancy Pelosi called for kids to join her as she was sworn into as House speaker. Dozens of youngsters gathered around Pelosi on the dais as she took the oath of office. She’s the first woman to hold the office, and now she’s also the first woman to return to it. Pelosi said: “I now call the House to order on behalf of all of America’s children.” Pelosi invited her grandchildren to come to the speaker’s podium, and then said other children in the chamber were welcome to join them.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

President, Democrats Dig-in as Government Shutdown Looms 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Anchorage Area Trump Threatens To Close Southern Border Permanently US Closes Border in San Diego National Weather Service Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m. Sunday CDC: Romaine Lettuce is Unsafe to Eat
Comments