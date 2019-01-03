Nancy Pelosi Sworn in as House Speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) – Nancy Pelosi called for kids to join her as she was sworn into as House speaker. Dozens of youngsters gathered around Pelosi on the dais as she took the oath of office. She’s the first woman to hold the office, and now she’s also the first woman to return to it. Pelosi said: “I now call the House to order on behalf of all of America’s children.” Pelosi invited her grandchildren to come to the speaker’s podium, and then said other children in the chamber were welcome to join them.