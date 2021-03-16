Multnomah Falls Lodge & Restaurant To Reopen Friday
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. – The Multnomah Falls Lodge and Restaurant is reopening for indoor dining on Friday.
In order to stay within the “Moderate Risk” rules, only 100 guests, or 50 percent capacity, will be allowed inside.
The lodge and restaurant will be open from 9am to 6pm.
Here’s more from the lodge and restaurant:
(Bridal Veil, OR) – Multnomah Falls Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the reopening of Multnomah Falls Lodge & Restaurant to full-service, indoor dining this Friday, March 19th.
In accordance with Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s health and safety framework, we are excited to safely welcome guests back to the #1 natural tourist attraction in the Pacific Northwest. After more than a year of closures, Multnomah Falls Lodge and Multnomah County now sit at a “Moderate Risk” designation, allowing an expansion of indoor dining to 50% capacity or 100 guests.
In anticipation of our reopening, Multnomah Falls Lodge & Restaurant has designed a new menu featuring Northwest cuisine. Initially, the hours of operation will be 9am-6pm with full-service, sit-down dining inside the Historic Lodge next to the roaring fireplace and with a view of Multnomah Falls. We expect to expand to our summer hours soon.
During this global pandemic, Multnomah Falls Co., Inc. has been a leader in maintaining safety protocols set forth by the State of Oregon, the US Forest Service and Multnomah County, as well as the Centers for Disease Control. We will continue to focus on safe and sanitary operations with social distancing, hand-sanitizing and other specific preventative measures, both inside the Historic Lodge and outside on the Plaza of Multnomah Falls.
In addition to the Restaurant, our Gift Shop and Snack Bar will also be open to for visitors to shop for souvenirs, grab a snack or enjoy an ice-cream cone. As always, the Espresso Stand will also be full-service for visitors to enjoy coffee drinks and pastries.
Multnomah Falls Co., Inc. encourages visitors to use Exit 31 off Interstate 84 for parking. Checking availability is easy, thanks to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s www.tripcheck.com , where a live photo of the Multnomah Falls parking lot is always online. Restaurant reservations can be made through OpenTable, or by calling (503) 695-2376 or on our website, www.multnomahfallslodge.com