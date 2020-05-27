      Breaking News
Multnomah County To Apply For Phase 1 June 5th, Eyes June 12th For Reopening

May 27, 2020 @ 4:53pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Multnomah County officials say the county hopes to begin reopening in about two weeks, but a mysterious coronavirus outbreak could hinder those plans.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday afternoon that it is working with county health authorities to investigate “an increase in COVID-19 cases tied to an outbreak at specific locations of a business that operates in the Tri-county region and the Willamette Valley.”

Pressed for specifics and for the identity of the business involved, the health authority said it is keeping that company’s identity secret – but did not say why.

