Multnomah County To Apply For Phase 1 June 5th, Eyes June 12th For Reopening
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Multnomah County officials say the county hopes to begin reopening in about two weeks, but a mysterious coronavirus outbreak could hinder those plans.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday afternoon that it is working with county health authorities to investigate “an increase in COVID-19 cases tied to an outbreak at specific locations of a business that operates in the Tri-county region and the Willamette Valley.”
Pressed for specifics and for the identity of the business involved, the health authority said it is keeping that company’s identity secret – but did not say why.