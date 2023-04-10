Multnomah County Offering Grants For Small Businesses East Of I-205 Hit By Vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. – Help is on the way for businesses in East Multnomah County hit by vandalism.

Multnomah County is partnering with Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO) to offer up to $5,000 to fix broken windows, remove graffiti, and mend vandalism damage.

“The need to help small businesses who suffered so much from the COVID-19 disruption, but didn’t necessarily qualify for other repair grants, is still very real,’’ said Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. “I’m committed to doing what we can to help these small East County businesses that are so critical to our community’s recovery and economic health.”

Apply for the grant in English or Spanish here: https://www.tfaforms.com/ 5049792.

Only one application will be accepted for any one business or business owner.

To qualify for the “Multnomah County Vandalism Grant,” a business must meet all of the following criteria:

1. Be located in Multnomah County, east of I-205

2. Have repaired physical damage to the business since July 1, 2022

3. Be headquartered in Oregon and principally operate in Oregon

4. If required, be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business

5. Be for-profit or a 501(c)(3) non-profit

6. Be open or planning to reopen shortly

7. Comply with federal, state, and local laws and regulations

8. Cannot be a passive investment holding company

9. Cannot be delinquent on taxes due before May 18, 2021

Businesses are encouraged to apply and email grants@mesopdx.org with any application-related questions.