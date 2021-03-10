Multnomah County Man Indicted On 35 Counts Of Sex Trafficking; Officials Seeking More Potential Victims
Multnomah County, Ore. – Today Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced a grand jury indicted 32-year-old Johnel Johnson on 35 counts of sex trafficking. Police started investigating Johnson last month after he allegedly kidnapped, robbed, and sexually assaulted a victim with a gun and knife, then forced that victim into prostitution and physically assaulted them. Detectives were able to link Johnel Johnson to a similar sexual assault that happened back in November 2020. He was arrested on March 1st near the border of SE Portland and Gresham. He is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center. Click here to see his booking photo.
The 35 counts Johnson is facing include first degree rape, strangulation, and felon in possession of a firearm. Now they believe more victims could still be out there and police really need to hear from anyone who may know more about Johnel Johnson. Anyone with information about this case, or related cases is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Detective Kyffin Marcum at 503-823-0462 or PPB Detective Scott McCollister 503-823-0424.
Click here for more information and resources regarding human sex trafficking in Multnomah County.
Read more from the D.A.’s office:
Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that the grand jury returned a 35-count indictment linked to human sex trafficking against 32-year-old Johnel Johnson.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit is leading this investigation in conjunction with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Unit. Both agencies are requesting assistance from the community to determine whether there are additional victims.
Johnson is charged with the following:
|Assault in the Fourth Degree
|1 count
|Compelling Prostitution
|2 counts
|Felon in Possession of a Firearm
|1 count
|Felony Strangulation
|2 counts
|Kidnapping in the First Degree
|1 count
|Kidnapping in the First Degree w/ a Firearm
|3 counts
|Kidnapping in the Second Degree
|2 counts
|Promoting Prostitution
|3 counts
|Rape in the First Degree
|1 count
|Rape in the First Degree w/ a Firearm
|3 counts
|Robbery in the First Degree
|4 counts
|Robbery in the First Degree w/ a Firearm
|3 counts
|Robbery in the Second Degree
|4 counts
|Sexual Abuse in the First Degree w/ a Firearm
|1 count
|Sodomy in the First Degree w/ a Firearm
|1 count
|Unlawful Use of a Weapon
|2 counts
|Unlawful Use of a Weapon w/ a Firearm
|1 count
This investigation started in February 2021 when the Portland Police Bureau received information about a person, later identified as Johnson, using a firearm and knife to kidnap, rob and then sexually assault a person. It is further alleged that Johnson then used force and intimidation to compel the person into conducting acts of forced prostitution and that he physically assaulted the victim.
During the investigation into the February 2021 incident, law enforcement connected Johnson to an earlier sexual assault that occurred in November 2020. It is alleged Johnson used a knife to kidnap, rob and then sexually assault a person and that he threatened to make the victim engage in forced prostitution acts with others.
On March 1, 2021, the Portland Police Bureau located and arrested Johnson in the 3700 block of Southeast 166th Avenue.
Johnson is currently being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about this case, or related cases is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Detective Kyffin Marcum at 503-823-0462 or PPB Detective Scott McCollister 503-823-0424.
A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Johnson is innocent unless and until proven guilty.