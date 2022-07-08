      Weather Alert

MULTIPLE REPORTS: Dame Time To Be In Portland A Long Time

Jul 8, 2022 @ 2:27pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple reports say Damian Lillard has signed a 2-year contract extension that will keep him in Rip City for years.

The deal is expected to be worth $122 million and will run through the 2026-2027 season.

The 31-year-old superstar point guard turns 32 next week.

