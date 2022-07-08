MULTIPLE REPORTS: Dame Time To Be In Portland A Long Time

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple reports say Damian Lillard has signed a 2-year contract extension that will keep him in Rip City for years.
The deal is expected to be worth $122 million and will run through the 2026-2027 season.
The 31-year-old superstar point guard turns 32 next week.
Damian Lillard has signed a two-year $122 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. The extension has a player option for the 2026-27 season.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 8, 2022
Yahoo Sources: Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers finalizing a two-year, $122 million extension. https://t.co/x8vbjvJ47E
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2022
