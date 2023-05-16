Motorcycle Crash Claims Life In Central Eastside Neighborhood

In the early hours of May 16, 2023, authorities from the Central Precinct responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street in the Central Eastside neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of an adult male at the scene. The Central Precinct immediately activated the Major Crash Team to initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. To facilitate the investigation, Southeast Water Avenue has been temporarily closed from Southeast Yamhill Street to Southeast Morrison Street. The closure lasted for several hours to allow investigators to meticulously process the crash scene.

Law enforcement officials are appealing to anyone who may possess relevant information about the incident and has not yet spoken to the police to come forward. Valuable insights can be shared by contacting [email protected] and referencing case number 23-127580.

Unfortunately, this marks the 20th fatal crash reported in the city this year. Authorities emphasize the importance of road safety and ongoing efforts to prevent such accidents.