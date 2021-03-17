      Weather Alert

More Now Eligible For A Vaccine In Washington State

Mar 17, 2021 @ 10:43am
SEATTLE (AP) – Health officials in Washington state have extended COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to people in the next phase.

Those added on Wednesday include grocery store workers, transit workers and first responders.

KOMO-TV reported that the Washington State Department of Health estimates 740,000 more residents will now be eligible for shots, raising concerns for people who were already eligible but have not yet been be inoculated.

Officials said this week that the state was allotted about 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, or about 11,000 doses for a county like Snohomish County.

About 2.5 million doses have been administered in the state, with 1.3 million people receiving the first shot and 250,000 fully vaccinated.

