Moda Center To Increase Capacity With Fully Vaccinated Sections For NBA Playoffs
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers and Governor Kate Brown’s Office announced Monday that capacity at Moda Center will be increased to 8,000 fans. And that’s with vaccinated only sections.
The move is contingent upon the Oregon Health Authority approving Multnomah County’s application to move to “lower” risk.
In order to sit in a vaccinated section, you must be 16 or older and show proof of your full vaccination.
Non-vaccinated children up to age 15 can sit in Vaccinated Sections with their parent or guardian.
There will also be physically distanced pods for non-vaccinated people.
The Governor also announced that businesses, venues and faith institutions in “lower risk” counties may follow suit with the Moda Center and create vaccinated sections.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Governor and Oregon Health Authority as the first indoor sports venue in Oregon with Vaccinated Sections,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Rip City has shown us such tremendous support throughout the season, and I am confident their in-arena energy will fuel the team as we fight to bring the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy to Portland.”
“When fans left the Moda Center last March, it was one of the first signs this pandemic was about to change our lives in ways we hadn’t previously imagined,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Vaccines are the key to our return to normal life. It is a testament to the way Oregonians have united to battle this virus and get vaccinated in large numbers that, this week, the Rip City faithful can return to give our Trail Blazers the legendary home court advantage they deserve. If you haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated yet, go do so today. Don’t miss your shot to cheer on the Blazers as they make a run at a championship.
The Blazers next play in Portland in Game 3 of the NBA Playoff’s first round against Denver on Thursday.
Season ticket holders can buy tickets starting today. General public can buy anything that’s left on Tuesday.