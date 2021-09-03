Mobile Vaccination Clinics Head To Oregon Coast

SEASIDE, Or–Officials are finding new ways for Oregonians to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19. In Astoria Thursday, Medical Teams International offered people a different kind of mobile vaccination clinic. M-T-I’s Cindy Breilh is Executive Director of U.S. programs. The non-profit is hosting a series of coastal vaccine clinics sponsored by Kaiser Permanente Northwest. They’ll be in Seaside today. Medical Teams International will also make testing available at select vaccination sites. Right now in Clatsop County, 61-percent of the total population is vaccinated. 68-percent are vaccinated in Multnomah County. Demand for COVID-19 testing is also growing. O-H-S-U will open a medium-sized, drive-thru testing site at the Portland Expo Center beginning Wednesday.