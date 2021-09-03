      Weather Alert

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Head To Oregon Coast

Sep 3, 2021 @ 7:20am
This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

SEASIDE, Or–Officials are finding new ways for Oregonians to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19. In Astoria Thursday, Medical Teams International offered people a different kind of mobile vaccination clinic.  M-T-I’s Cindy Breilh  is Executive Director of U.S. programs. The non-profit is hosting a series of coastal vaccine clinics sponsored by Kaiser Permanente Northwest. They’ll be in Seaside today. Medical Teams International will also make testing available at select vaccination sites. Right now in Clatsop County, 61-percent of the total population is vaccinated. 68-percent are vaccinated  in Multnomah County. Demand for COVID-19 testing is also growing. O-H-S-U will open a medium-sized, drive-thru testing site at the Portland Expo Center beginning Wednesday.

