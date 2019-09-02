Missing Vancouver Man Possibly In Danger
Vancouver, Wash. – A man is missing in the Vancouver area and could in danger. Police are asking you to keep an eye out for 35-year-old Zachary Childers. He went missing yesterday near the Walmart on Northeast 104th and Mill Plain blvd. Childers has a mental health condition and needs medicine. He’s about 5’9,” 230 lbs, bald, no hair, no eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a sea foam green or teal colored polo shirt and grey sweatpants. Call 911 if you see him.
Read more from Vancouver Police Dept.
On September 1st, 2019, Vancouver Police are requesting help in locating a missing endangered male adult, Childers, Zachary, 35. Mr Childers has mental health issues that require medication every 4 hours. He was having an episode when he fled from family near the Walmart at NE 104th Ave and NE Mill Plain Blvd.
Mr Childers is 5 foot 9 inches tall weight approximatley 230 lbs. He is bald with no eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a sea foam or Teal color polo shirt and grey sweat pants and a Black BaseBall cap with Black shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr Childers is asked to call 911. Case 2319-14439