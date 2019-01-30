Missing Pilot Crashed On Mt. Hood

Mount Hood, Oregon – A difficult recovery effort will begin this morning on Mount Hood. A Battle Ground Pilot and his airplane have been missing since Friday, but now officials say he crashed and is presumed dead on the mountain. George Regis vanished Friday after taking off from “Grove Field Airport” in Camas.

From the air the Hood River Sheriff’s Office and Civil Air Patrol found wreckage from the plane Tuesday near “Eliot Glacier,” about 6,000 feet up Mt. Hood.

Officials say the 63-year-old from Battle Ground is presumed dead. It’s believed that Regis was headed to Arizona or Texas when his plane went down.

