Missing 16-Year-Old Girl In Danger May Be Near Oregon Zoo Or Council Crest
Portland, Ore. – There’s an urgent search happening right now in southwest Portland for a missing 16-year-old girl from Beaverton who may be in danger. These are the last known photos of Emmeline Tesch getting off the Max train at the Oregon Zoo.
Her family’s worried about her health because she may not survive this heat. The 16-year-old is about 5’3″ with a thin build, light brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with black sweat pants and a purple backpack. She may be in a wooded area near the Zoo or Council Crest. Call police if you see her.