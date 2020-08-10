Milwaukie Police Shoot Domestic Violence Suspect After He Charges Officers With Knife
Milwaukie, Ore. – Police shot a domestic violence suspect early Sunday morning, after they say he charged at officers with a knife and a taser didn’t stop him. The suspect 51-year-old Robert Woodside should survive. No police were hurt. His wife called 911 after an altercation, locking herself inside the bathroom for safety. The 911 call taker could reportedly hear screaming in the background. When officers got to the third story apartment on Main street in downtown Milwaukie, Woodside was reportedly leaving with a knife in his hand. Police say he refused orders and came at them. One officer used a taser but it didn’t work, then a second officer shot him in the arm. Sgt. Greg Elkins with Milwaukie Police tells KXL’s Jacob Dean he was arrested and taken to OHSU hospital, the two officers involved were placed on leave as is standard protocol, and thankfully the wife will be okay.
If you or someone you know needs help with domestic abuse in Clackamas county click here – DVERT (Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team)
Read more from Milwaukie Police:
On 08-09-20, around 8:00 a.m., Milwaukie Police Officers responded to a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife at 10554 SE Main Street. The female at the location called 9-1-1 about her husband, 51-year-old Robert Woodside. She indicated they had a physical altercation, she was afraid of him, and stated he would not leave. The female locked herself in the bathroom at one point during the call and the 9-1-1 call taker could hear screaming in the background.
Upon their arrival to the third floor of an apartment complex, two officers saw Mr. Woodside exit the apartment of the woman who called 9-1-1. Mr. Woodside was armed with a knife in his hand and advanced quickly towards officers in a confined area. Officers gave verbal commands and one officer deployed a taser but it reportedly didn’t stop Mr. Woodside from advancing. The second officer fired their handgun, striking Mr. Woodside. Officers then gave additional verbal commands; Mr. Woodside complied and was taken into custody. Officers then immediately rendered medical aid and requested a code three medical response.
Mr. Woodside was transported to OHSU and is expected to survive. No Officers were injured during the incident.
The City of Milwaukie is committed to fully investigating this incident. The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team will be coordinating the investigation.
The officers directly involved in the incident have been placed on routine administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. Those officers were served a communication restriction order, prohibiting them from discussing the details of the incident with each other, to protect the integrity of the investigation. The names of the officers are not being released at this time.
MIPD #20-5554