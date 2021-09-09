      Weather Alert

Milwaukie Bank Robber Wanted By FBI For Crimes In Portland Metro

Sep 9, 2021 @ 10:20am

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A man who police say robbed a bank in Milwaukie on Wednesday morning is also under investigation by the FBI for other alleged crimes in the Portland area.

Police say 31-year-old Justin Jackley gave a teller at Bank of the West on SE McLoughlin Blvd. a note that demanded money and then took off, forcing schools to be put into lock down around 10:00am.

Jackley was arrested for the robbery and outstanding warrants.  There’s no word what other crimes he’s accused of or additional charges he may face.

