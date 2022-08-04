      Weather Alert

Miller Road Fire Destroys Home, Now Over 16 Square Miles

Aug 4, 2022 @ 11:26am
Credit: KGW

MAUPIN, Ore. — At least one home has been lost to a wildfire west of Maupin.  Nearly 900 structures are threatened by the Miller Road Fire, which has now burned over 16 square miles or 10,500 acres.

The fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats.  It is burning in grass, brush and juniper.

There is still no containment as of Thursday morning.

Evacuation orders remain in place.

Governor Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to help local resources in battling the fire.

