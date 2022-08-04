Miller Road Fire Destroys Home, Now Over 16 Square Miles

MAUPIN, Ore. — At least one home has been lost to a wildfire west of Maupin. Nearly 900 structures are threatened by the Miller Road Fire, which has now burned over 16 square miles or 10,500 acres.
The fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats. It is burning in grass, brush and juniper.
There is still no containment as of Thursday morning.
Crews continue to make progress on the #MillerRoadFire in Wasco County. Fire stands at 10,500 acres.
We’ve posted the latest update here: https://t.co/u5EbPEVMvs#Oregon #Wildfire #ResponseReadyOregon pic.twitter.com/2sEx88Hlc0
— Oregon OSFM (@OSFM) August 4, 2022
Crews continue to make progress on the #MillerRoadFire in Wasco County. Fire stands at 10,500 acres.
We’ve posted the latest update here: https://t.co/u5EbPEVMvs#Oregon #Wildfire #ResponseReadyOregon pic.twitter.com/2sEx88Hlc0
— Oregon OSFM (@OSFM) August 4, 2022
Evacuation orders remain in place.
Governor Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to help local resources in battling the fire.
Please do your part to help prevent wildfires – just one spark can light a fire that will quickly spread. Every fire we prevent helps us keep our communities and firefighters safe.
Read my full statement: https://t.co/BD8RYf0eZu pic.twitter.com/7CRCVVwOU7
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 3, 2022
Please do your part to help prevent wildfires – just one spark can light a fire that will quickly spread. Every fire we prevent helps us keep our communities and firefighters safe.
Read my full statement: https://t.co/BD8RYf0eZu pic.twitter.com/7CRCVVwOU7
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 3, 2022