Metro Area Wakes Up Saturday To Snow
PORTLAND, Ore. — Saturday morning brought snow to the metro area with light accumulation on the valley floor.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Portland area, Clark County, the Willamette Valley and the west end of the Columbia River Gorge until 12:00pm with up to 2″ of snow accumulation possible mostly above 500 feet.
The National Weather Service in Portland says there’s likely to be some light, slushy accumulation that will melt as the temperatures warm. A chance for precipitation will linger the rest of the day, but it should fall as just rain.
KXL listeners sent in pictures of snow in their neighborhoods.