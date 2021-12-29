      Weather Alert

Meals On Wheels Cancels Wednesday Deliveries Due To Weather

Dec 29, 2021 @ 9:34am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Meals On Wheels has canceled all home deliveries for Wednesday due to the inclement weather and icy roads.  This is the second cancellation of the week.

“We want to ensure the safety of both our clients and our volunteers,” said Meals on Wheels People CEO Suzanne Washington.

Volunteers are calling homebound seniors to check in on them.  Most received a week of meals ahead of time, but those who did not are told to eat a shelf-stable meal from their pantry.

The organization prepares and serves over 7,000 meals a day to older adults throughout Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties.

