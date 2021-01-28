Mayor Ted Wheeler Acknowledges Apology From Attorney He Pepper Sprayed
UPDATE: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Thursday acknowledged the apology from Cary Cadonau, the attorney the Mayor pepper sprayed during a confrontation last weekend.
Here’s the Mayor’s statement on the matter:
I want to acknowledge and appreciate Mr. Cadonau’s apology. I consider the matter closed.
I’m hopeful that this will be a catalyst for all of us to return to healthy, respectful civic dialogue. Our city and our nation are going through challenging and stressful times, and there is great passion about the need create a different and better future. We must all remember that we have a shared desire for positive change, even if we may disagree about the best ways to go about it. It’s important for all of us to reflect on the need for urgent change, and to remember that respect and safety are the foundation for creating and sustaining it.
Here’s the original story:
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A lawyer who Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blasted with pepper spray after the man aggressively confronted him on Sunday has released a statement expressing remorse.
He said Wednesday he wanted to patch things up with the mayor as well as the partners at his downtown firm.
Police say Wheeler pepper-sprayed Cadonau after the lawyer videotaped him and a former mayor leaving a restaurant.
According to the police report, Wheeler and Sam Adams, who served as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area.
Wheeler told police a man approached him and accused him of dining without wearing a mask.