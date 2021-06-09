      Weather Alert

MAYOR: Seattle 1st Major City To Fully Vaccinate 70%

Jun 9, 2021 @ 3:41pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says 70% of city residents ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated.

She said Wednesday that makes it the first major city in the U.S. to hit that COVID-19 milestone.

Her office says now that Seattle has reached the 70% fully vaccinated goal, the city and its partners will launch efforts throughout the summer to support Seattle’s reopening.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was north of Seattle in Washington in January 2020.

The state also saw the nation’s first deadly outbreak at a nursing home.

There have been more than 440,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington state and more than 5,700 deaths.

