KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

UPDATED: Mayor: 5 Killed By North Carolina Shooter

October 13, 2022 6:29PM PDT
Share
UPDATED: Mayor: 5 Killed By North Carolina Shooter
Courtesy: MGN

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina mayor says that five people including a police officer were killed in a shooting in a residential area. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 pm. Thursday. She said the police department told her around 8 p.m. that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area. Numerous police vehicles and multiple ambulances had swarmed the neighborhood starting in the late afternoon, and officers remained in place for hours during an apparent manhunt.

*UPDATE AS OF 8:36pm*

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina say that the suspect who killed five people in a shooting was a juvenile male. Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo said that the suspect was taken into custody around 9:37 p.m. Thursday, hours after the shooting. His identity and age weren’t released. Authorities have said that he opened fire along a walking trail in a residential area northeast of downtown. Authorities say an off-duty police officer was among those slain. Two other people, including another police officer, were taken to hospitals. The officer was later released, but the other survivor remained in critical condition.

More about:
North Carolina
Raleigh
Shooting

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Russian Court Sets Brittney Griner Appeal Date For October 25th
3

Uvalde Schools Suspend Entire Police Force After Outrage
4

Remains Of 7 Puget Sound Floatplane Crash Victims Identified
5

Twitter Says It Wants Trial Against Musk To Proceed