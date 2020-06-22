Mass Shooting Suspects From Alabama Caught In Oregon
Marion County, Ore. – Two murder suspects wanted for killing seven people in a mass shooting in Alabama, have just been caught in Marion County, Oregon. 22-year-old Frederic Rogers and 19-year-old John Legg have been on the run from police for two weeks. They’re accused of killing seven people including a child near Huntsville, Alabama about 2,500 miles away. Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett says it was a tough case, and took over 25 different law enforcement agencies working together. It’s reported the mass shooting happened after members of a club called the Seven Deadly Sins, split up. Police say the two suspects were members allegedly targeting other members of the club. Rogers and Legg are also accused of setting the home where the shooting happened on fire, burning the bodies of the victims. The suspects reportedly fled to Oregon because one has relatives here. They are being held in Marion County awaiting extradition to Alabama.
Watch the press conference here courtesy of News Partner KGW.