Masks Will Be Required In K-12 Schools In Oregon This Fall

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown on Thursday directed the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to require masks indoors for K-12 schools statewide for the 2021-2022 school year.
“The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious,” said Governor Brown. “My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best.
The Governor said the move is in line with CDC guidance and is thanks to the highly contagious Delta variant.
“In the meantime, as we ask Oregonians statewide to mask up in public indoor spaces, we will continue working hard to vaccinate more people so we can finally beat this virus once and for all. Vaccines remain the most effective and best way to protect ourselves and our families.”
I've directed @OHAOregon and @ORDeptEd to require masks indoors for K-12 schools for the 2021-22 school year, in line with CDC guidance. My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return in-person this fall, five days per week.
Full statement: https://t.co/9aBWdN2nJt
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 29, 2021
