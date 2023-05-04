Marion County Sheriff Announces Retirement

Salem, Ore. — Marion County Sheriff Jason Kast has announced his retirement effective June 30, 2023. Sheriff Kast shared his plans with the Marion County Board of Commissioners and the Sheriff’s Office team on May 3, 2023. In his message to the Sheriff’s Office team, Sheriff Kast praised their hard work and exceptional performance in dealing with declared emergency situations, including fires, a heat storm, and an ice storm, all happening under the shadow of the pandemic.

Having served his community and country for over 36 years, Sheriff Kast expressed pride in his career and the honor of working with every person he had the opportunity to work with, regardless of their rank or position. He praised the Sheriff’s Office for serving the people in their community with dignity and respect and providing exceptional customer service to the County.

The Marion County Board of Commissioners will coordinate the process of appointing a successor to complete the remainder of Sheriff Kast’s elected term ending on December 31, 2024. Additional details regarding the selection process will be released on May 5, 2023, by the Marion County Board of Commissioners.