Man Walks Into Jail And Confesses Murder

Sep 25, 2020 @ 10:19am
SEATTLE (AP) – Court documents say a 28-year-old woman was found dead in a Seattle apartment after a man walked into the King County Jail and said he wanted to turn himself in for homicide.

The Seattle Times reports a King County District Court judge found probable cause Thursday to hold the man on investigation of homicide and set bail at $1 million, said Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the woman or her cause of death.

