Man Walks Into Jail And Confesses Murder
SEATTLE (AP) – Court documents say a 28-year-old woman was found dead in a Seattle apartment after a man walked into the King County Jail and said he wanted to turn himself in for homicide.
The Seattle Times reports a King County District Court judge found probable cause Thursday to hold the man on investigation of homicide and set bail at $1 million, said Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the woman or her cause of death.