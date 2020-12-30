      Weather Alert

Man Killed In Suspected Road Rage Incident

Dec 30, 2020 @ 3:10am

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) – A 28-year-old man was killed in what police described as a road-rage incident near Coos Bay.

The World reports Michael David Moore was killed after he was run over by a person driving a Chevy Tahoe pickup at around 11:27 a.m. Sunday in North Bend.

In a press release, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said it’s clear Moore was intentionally struck.

The Coos County Major Crime Team, Coos County Crash Team and North Bend police are investigating.

Investigation so far shows a vehicle chase happened after an initial altercation in North Bend and Moore was struck and killed after he exited a vehicle and confronted the driver of the Tahoe.

TAGS
Death Incident road rage
Popular Posts
Shooter Kills Young Woman & Takes His Own Life at Vancouver Medical Clinic
Couple, Grandchild Who Disappeared While Cutting Christmas Tree Found Safe
Man Stabbed In Temple In North Portland
Governor Kate Brown Changes School Metrics, Targets February Classroom Return Date
Chia Seeds Wash Ashore On Oregon Coast