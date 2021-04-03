Man killed in Officer Involved Shooting in Salem
Friday evening, Salem Police Officers as well as Salem Firefighters responded to a report of a suicidal man in the 400 block of Ewald Ave.
The man was said to have injured himself.
Oregon State Police say, “Firefighters arrived prior to officers and the man threatened them with a firearm.”
Police say that when officers arrived the man who was still armed, confronted them and an officer fired and hit the man.
Police say despite attempts to save the man’s life he was pronounced dead on scene.
No officers or firefighters were injured.
The incident is under investigation.