Man Killed in North Bend House Fire
By Grant McHill
Apr 9, 2019 @ 5:03 PM

GLASGOW, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed in a house fire just north of Coos Bay in North Bend.

The World reports firefighters responded to a fire in the house early Monday.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says one man was killed in the blaze. A woman who was in the residence escaped the fire and called 911 around 5 a.m. Monday.

The man’s name wasn’t released.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Oregon State Marshall is leading the investigation.

