Man Dies From Fall Off Cliff

Sep 28, 2020 @ 2:48pm

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) – Police say a man died after falling from a cliff into the water Sunday at the Oregon coast.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Steven Gastelum of Seaside, Oregon, climbed a tree on the cliff’s edge along the Devil’s Cauldron Overlook Trail in Oswald West State Park to pose for a photograph, according to Oregon State Police.

A limb broke, and Gastelum fell about 100 feet (30 meters) into the Pacific Ocean, according to the state police.

Authorities in a helicopter and on personal watercrafts worked to find the 43-year-old man and bring him to shore.

The state police said he was taken to a Tillamook hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

