Man Dies After Boat Capsizes Near Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Washington state authorities say a man has died and a woman was rescued after a boat they were in sank on Toad Lake near Bellingham.
The Bellingham Herald reported that the Whatcom County sheriff’s office identified the man as 28-year-old Evan Sobjack.
Emergency personnel responded to a report of a capsized boat around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Deputies say multiple residents launched their boats to assist in the rescue and were able to bring the woman to shore.
The woman told rescuers that Sobjack disappeared under the water.
Neither were wearing personal flotation devices. An investigation is ongoing.