Man Charged With Rear-Ending Washington State Patrol Car
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) – A driver was arrested after rear-ending a Washington State Patrol vehicle on Highway 16 in Port Orchard.
A 41-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of impairment after striking the state trooper’s car just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The trooper’s vehicle was parked and the lights were flashing while the trooper cleared debris from the road.
The state trooper wasn’t injured but the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The driver, of Belfair, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of an emergency worker and driving on a suspended license.