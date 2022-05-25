Man Arrested After Taking Two Hostage on MAX Train

A 41 year old man’s under arrest and in the Multnomah County jail, after police say he went on a MAX train with a knife and took two people hostage.
He had just gotten out of a hospital where police had put him on a mental health hold, after getting into an altercation with officers the day before. Portland police say Marcus Dwane Tate got on a MAX red line train, and held two people hostage, the operator and a passenger. He had a knife and another sharp object, that appeared to be a hot dog skewer. Police were able to subdue him with flash bangs.
It happened near Cascade Station and Portland International Airport. Tate faces charges including robbery, coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and interfering with public transportation. The incident caused several hours of delays on the MAX line.