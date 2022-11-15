Man And Teen Arrested In Salem Carjacking

Credit: MGN

(Salem, OR) — A 14-year-old and a 20-year-old have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Salem on Friday night. Salem Police say the victim reported the suspects using a rifle to force them from their car. Police found the car near Hawthorne Avenue and Mission Street Southeast and took the two suspects into custody. They seized a semi-automatic shotgun and an automatic rifle that were both loaded. 20-year-old Elijah Sierzega, of Salem, faces robbery and other charges. The 14-year-old is charged in Marion County Juvenile court.