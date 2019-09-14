Love You To The Moon, Even On The 13th
I really love the moon. I love that no matter where we are in the world, we’re looking at the same moon. It’s helped soothe my daughter when she misses me and vice versa. “I love you to the moon and back a zillion billion times….” And, I’ve gotta believe, that even on this date, that moon will soothe and inspire.
It’s not that common, a full moon on Friday the 13th. This last happened in October 2000. It won’t line up again until August 2049. The Almanac says, on average, this convergence occurs every 20 years.
If you’re superstitious… you might fret. But a lot of other folks are excited. Reverand Neargood (that’s his penname) works at Raven’s Wing Magic Company. I told him that as news people, we experience a lotta “crazy” on nights with the full moon. He says, “it makes sense the full moon pulls out some intense emotions, since we’re 60% water. We can be pulled just like the ocean’s tides.”
He’s also a taro card reader, he apprenticed with his grandmother growing up. He says “this is an opportunity to celebrate finished projects, and set intentions for your next chapter.”
Tell us how you view Friday the 13th and its collaboration with the Harvest Moon!