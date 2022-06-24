Longview Grain Terminal Settles Lawsuit For Nearly $1 Million

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A Longview, Washington grain terminal will pay nearly $1 million after settling a lawsuit with the Columbia Riverkeeper that claimed the terminal operated without necessary permits meant to monitor river pollution.
Export Grain Terminal operates a grain terminal out of the Port of Longview.
It will pay Seeding Justice $715,000 to benefit water quality projects after it settled with Columbia Riverkeeper in the U.S. District Court.
It will also pay $220,000 to cover the Riverkeeper’s legal costs.
The lawsuit claims EGT violated the Clean Water Act by not getting an industrial storm water permit that would have required it to monitor and report discharges from its facility.