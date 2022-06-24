      Weather Alert

Longview Grain Terminal Settles Lawsuit For Nearly $1 Million

Jun 24, 2022 @ 10:13am

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A Longview, Washington grain terminal will pay nearly $1 million after settling a lawsuit with the Columbia Riverkeeper that claimed the terminal operated without necessary permits meant to monitor river pollution.

Export Grain Terminal operates a grain terminal out of the Port of Longview.

It will pay Seeding Justice $715,000 to benefit water quality projects after it settled with Columbia Riverkeeper in the U.S. District Court.

It will also pay $220,000 to cover the Riverkeeper’s legal costs.

The lawsuit claims EGT violated the Clean Water Act by not getting an industrial storm water permit that would have required it to monitor and report discharges from its facility.

TAGS
grain lawsuit Longview Terminal
Popular Posts
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon
New Details In Deadly Rafting Accident On Nooksack River
Officer Involved Shooting In Clackamas County; Suspect Dead
Portland Police Seize A Plethora Of Stolen Goods In Search Warrant
Connect With Us Listen To Us On