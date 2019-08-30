UFCW Local 555 And Food Giant Still Far Apart
The latest proposal from Fred Meyer and Kroeger to the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 was met with rejection. According to the UFCW the latest offer is only a dime per hour per year towards closing the gender wage gap.
UFCW spokesperson Kelley McAllister was asked if a strike was coming. She said it might not be a strike, but some sort of “action” would be forthcoming. She also stated they have requested a federal mediator to join in the talks. The date set for action is September 10th.
No response from Fred Meyer or Kroeger has been issued.