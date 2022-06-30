Local Leaders Slam Supreme Court Ruling On Power Plant Emissions

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the U.S. Supreme Court “took a wrecking ball” to the ability of the federal government to limit pollution and said that states must redouble their efforts to address climate change.
In a 6-3 ruling the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.
Inslee said that ruling wouldn’t affect Washington’s efforts to transition off of coal, with the state’s only coal plant still on track to close by 2025.
But he said that states will still be impacted by the ruling.
Here’s what Oregon’s leaders are saying…
This Supreme Court decision undermines 50 years of federal progress under the Clean Air Act. Oregon will continue to lead the way to address climate change at the state level, moving to 100% clean energy, capping emissions, and taking a comprehensive approach to climate change. https://t.co/iKxIYbzrs9
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 30, 2022
The SCOTUS decision today is a blow to the EPA and the Clean Air Act. As chair of Oregon's Sustainability Board, I’ll keep fighting to protect our environment, and I will always put the interests of people over polluters. pic.twitter.com/QYgeoWik0x
— Secretary of State Shemia Fagan (@OregonSOS) June 30, 2022
We don’t want dirty air, extreme weather, and climate chaos. But you know who does? Fossil fuel companies.
The extremist, right-wing Supreme Court majority is again doing fossil fuel executives’ bidding at the expense of judicial precedent, common sense, and our shared future. https://t.co/ntOp7B5Va0
— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 30, 2022
