      Weather Alert

Local Leaders Slam Supreme Court Ruling On Power Plant Emissions

Jun 30, 2022 @ 1:23pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the U.S. Supreme Court “took a wrecking ball” to the ability of the federal government to limit pollution and said that states must redouble their efforts to address climate change.

In a 6-3 ruling the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

Inslee said that ruling wouldn’t affect Washington’s efforts to transition off of coal, with the state’s only coal plant still on track to close by 2025.

But he said that states will still be impacted by the ruling.

Here’s what Oregon’s leaders are saying…

TAGS
Emmissions epa Governor Jay Inslee Governor Kate Brown Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Senator Jeff Merkley Senator Ron Wyden Supreme Court
Popular Posts
Judge Lifts Former President Trump's Contempt Order
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations
Supreme Court: Biden Can End Trump-Era Asylum Policy
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Ordered To Trial Friday In Russia
Connect With Us Listen To Us On