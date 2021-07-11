Local Firefighters to help out in the southern area of the state

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (AP) – The two wildfires in southern Oregon doubled in size yesterday, bringing widespread smoke across the southern half of the state. The Bootleg Fire in Klamath County grew to almost 119 square miles on Saturday in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land. The Jack Fire east of Roseburg was burning about 14 square miles. Forest Service campgrounds were also under mandatory evacuations, including Apple Creek, Horseshoe Bend, and Eagle Rock. Although many people have evacuated, the fires are burning in remote enough locations that impact to human life and property has been somewhat limited.
Multnomah County firefighters have now headed south to help others fighting the Bootleg Fire that is now causing Level 3 evacuation orders in Klamath County.