LINKS: Washington State August 3rd Primary Election Results

Aug 4, 2021 @ 4:33am

Olympia, WA. — The Washington State Primary Election results are up on the Clark County website.  They show clear wins for Vancouver incumbent mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and Erik Paulson for City Council City Council Position 2.  Other races in Clark County are available for view.

In the hotly contested race for Seattle Mayor 2  candidates will move on in the bid to replace Jenny Durkin.  Bruce Harrell and Lorena Gonzalez both received enough votes to earn the right to run.

Statewide election results can be found here.

 

