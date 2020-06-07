Lincoln City Using $635,000 In Reserves To Help Local Shops Reopen From Pandemic
Lincoln City, Ore. – Good news from the Oregon coast! Over$635,000 dollars in new emergency funds is going to help some local businesses in Lincoln City get back on their feet from Covid-19. The city is using reserve funds from tourism to buy goods and services from shops like restaurants and hotels. Businesses that applied for the program will get the money now to help reopen. Then Lincoln City plans to use those goods and services to promote tourism of their city in the future. They’re also giving $50,000 dollars from reserve funds to non-profits who are feeding those in need in the community during the pandemic. City leaders and business owners agree, it’s a well needed economic boost.
Click Here To Read More