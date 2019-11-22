Lents Shooting

Portland, Ore. – A man was shot near a homeless camp in the Lents neighborhood yesterday. Police started investigating after the victim showed up at a hospital. They say the shooting happened around noon at Southeast 92nd and Flavel. The victim is expected to survive. No word on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.
On Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1:13 p.m., East Precinct Officers responded to a report of a walk-in gun shot wound victim at an area hospital. Officers located an adult male with a gun shot wound to the arm, which is believed to be non-life threatening.
During the investigation, it was determined the shooting likely occurred about an hour prior to the dispatched call in the area of the 9200 block of Southeast Flavel Street near a camp.
Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating this incident. There is no identified suspect information at this time.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Joe Corona at (503) 823-0508 or joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mike Jones at (503) 823-0508 or Michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov