Lawsuits Say State Ignored Sexual Assaults At Women’s Prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Sexual abuse and rape are not only “widespread” at Oregon’s only women’s prison, but the violence is ignored by prison staff and those who report it are punished, according to a series of multi-million dollar lawsuits filed against the Oregon Department of Corrections.

The Statesman Journal reports that five current and former inmates at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility are suing the state, claiming they were raped, groped, assaulted and molested by a nurse in the medical unit.

The plaintiffs accuse prison staff of ignoring and allowing the nurse’s predatory behavior to continue for years – and of retaliating against inmates who reported the alleged abuse.

Prison officials told the newspaper they take all allegations of sexual assault seriously, but declined to comment on the claims, citing the pending litigation.