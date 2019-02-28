Lawsuits Say State Ignored Sexual Assaults At Women’s Prison
By Jim Ferretti
|
Feb 28, 2019 @ 11:39 AM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Sexual abuse and rape are not only “widespread” at Oregon’s only women’s prison, but the violence is ignored by prison staff and those who report it are punished, according to a series of multi-million dollar lawsuits filed against the Oregon Department of Corrections.

The Statesman Journal reports that five current and former inmates at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility are suing the state, claiming they were raped, groped, assaulted and molested by a nurse in the medical unit.

The plaintiffs accuse prison staff of ignoring and allowing the nurse’s predatory behavior to continue for years – and of retaliating against inmates who reported the alleged abuse.

Prison officials told the newspaper they take all allegations of sexual assault seriously, but declined to comment on the claims, citing the pending litigation.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Oregon Gov. Signs Landmark Rent Control Bill Lawsuit Claims Girl Mauled by Dog at PDX Portland Police to No Longer Carry Knives on Outer Vests Traction Devices Required on Some Roads In Washington County Oregon Secretary Of State Dennis Richardson’s Battle With Cancer Ends Portland Fire Bureau Looking For New Recruits
Comments