Lawsuit Filed Against Apartment Complex Management Over Heat-Related Death

Oct 14, 2021 @ 3:06pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A lawsuit has been filed alleging that poor management at a Portland senior independent living apartment building contributed to a woman’s heat-related death during June’s unprecedented heat wave.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the son of Charlotte Iverson filed the suit Thursday against The Heights at Columbia Knoll claiming wrongful death, negligence, breach of contract and abuse of a vulnerable person.

Royce Iverson is seeking $13 million in damages. Representatives from The Heights did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

The lawsuit says on June 28, police found Charlotte Iverson dead, “kneeling near her bed.”

The county medical examiner ruled she died of hyperthermia.

