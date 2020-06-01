      Breaking News
U.S. Attorney Calls For National Guard, Portland Curfew Extended Due to Riots

King County To Apply For Phase 1 In Washington State

Jun 1, 2020 @ 11:46am

SEATTLE (AP) – King County plans to apply for approval to enter into a modified Phase 1 on Monday after Gov. Jay Inslee announced he wouldn’t extend the state’s COVID-19 stay-home orders.

The Seattle Times reports that County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday that the county, in consultation with officials at Public Health – Seattle & King County, will apply and begin reopening some business activity with limited or modified openings.

The stay-home order, in place since March 23, expired Sunday night. So far, 26 of the state’s 39 counties are approved to enter Phase 2.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington state
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast