King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras

Courtesy: MGN

SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency.

The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between the county and the King County Police Officer’s Guild contains significant pay raises for the more than 630 deputies and sergeants represented by the union. It includes a retroactive 6% pay raise for 2022, 10% for 2023 and 4% for 2024.

The county Office of Law Enforcement Oversight says the agreement gives deputies too much discretion over when to use the cameras.